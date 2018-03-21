Nikhil Patil appointed GO CEO

GO has appointed Mr Nikhil Patil as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 9 April 2018, the company said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

It said he was currently Chief Executive Officer of Malta Properties Company plc, where he will continue working on a transitional basis till 1 June 2018.

“Mr Patil is a professional with over fifteen years experience in operations, strategy, mergers and acquisitions in telecoms companies, including GO, BMIT, Cablenet, and Interoute,” read the statement. It added that he had previously served as non-executive director of GO, working closely with the company’s senior management to define and implement its strategy.

“He spearheaded a number of strategic acquisitions, helping GO to diversify its business both in Malta and Cyprus, and successfully spinning off Malta Properties Company plc into a separate entity. As Chairman of GO’s Audit Committee, he was also responsible for oversight of GO’s financial reporting, risk management and disclosures.”

Patil is a chartered financial analyst who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from IMD in Switzerland, said the GO.