Malta takes the Council of Europe Presidency for next six months

Malta has officially assumed the Presidency of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers for the next six months, with Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg chairing the council.

“Malta steps into this role with gratitude, commitment, and a deep sense of responsibility to protect the most vulnerable and uphold the values of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law,” Borg said in his first speech as chairperson.

The handover took place during a formal event where the symbolic gavel was passed to Borg, who also serves as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

Malta’s Presidency comes at a time when the Council is marking major anniversaries, including the 60th year of Malta’s EU membership and the 75th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Borg outlined three main priorities for the Maltese Presidency: protecting children and promoting their best interests, combating violence and discrimination, and empowering youth while safeguarding democracy and the rule of law.

Malta will focus on tackling harmful online content and false information, while also fighting hate speech and violence, “A society that invests in its children is one that invests in peace and a more humane, sustainable and inclusive future. It is with this conviction that we will put the protection of children as a main priority.”

A key event during the Presidency will be a Ministerial Conference to mark the 15th anniversary of the Lanzarote Convention on protecting children from sexual exploitation and abuse. This conference will encourage member states to keep fighting online abuse and exploitation.

After a 13-year absence from the Council of Europe, Malta will also host the Specialised Conference of Ministers responsible for Youth, along with the European Youth Work Convention. “Youth are key agents of change. They bring fresh perspectives to democratic processes,” Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg said.

The Presidency will keep Ukraine at the centre of its work, with Borg stating Malta’s strong support for the country. “Solidarity with Ukraine will remain at the heart of our efforts, driven by a steadfast commitment to ease the suffering of millions of civilians caught in this conflict,” he said.

Borg closed his speech by calling for unity and resilience. “We are committed to building on the achievements of the Luxembourgish Presidency, promoting mutual respect and understanding. Let us work together to build a more resilient Europe, for the benefit of generations to come.”