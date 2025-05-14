Valletta vice-mayor Alfred Zammit threatens to destabilise local council

A day later, Zammit took to Facebook to speak about the agreement's "incompatibility" and the fact that he was "ignored despite being democratically elected by the people of Valletta."

"...those who are supposed to act want to hear the sound of a bell that rang in Għargħur," Zammit said referring to Francesca Attard. Attard is a Għargħur local councillor who was elected on the PN ticket but later announced that she will continue serving as an independent councillor.

She has recently joined Labour councillors in tabling a motion of no confidence in the locality's PN mayor.

In his post, Alfred Zammit, who had served as Valletta mayor in the previous term, stated that Valletta should be paired with Cortona in Italy as it is the birthplace of Francesco Laparelli who constructed Malta's capital city.