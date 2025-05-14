Technical hitch leaves parliament suspended

Parliament had to be suspended on Wednesday due to a technical problem with the cameras in the chamber.

The cameras kept zooming into the walls of the parliament as MPs asked questions to Minister Silvio Schembri, as it was his turn to answer to parliamentary questions.

The problem came up when Schembri started to answer a question from PN MP Toni Bezzina. Instead of filming Schembri, the camera was pointed towards the chamber’s walls and remained there until he finished replying.

Even when PL MP Rosianne Cutajar began to ask a question, the camera pivoted elsewhere in the chamber.

When Speaker Anglu Farrugia became aware of the issue, he suspended the session so that the issue could be resolved.

The issue has not be resolved, but Farrugia resumed the session anyways with an audio stream available instead.