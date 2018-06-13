Charles Dalli appointed PBS CEO by unanimous vote

Charles Dalli has been confirmed as chief executive officer at PBS, after having served in the post in an acting capacity for the past eight months when former CEO John Bundy was dismissed in November 2017.

In a statement, the public broadcaster said that the board of directors had earlier today unanimously voted in favour of Dalli's appointment, having evaluated the engineer's performance while acting CEO.

Dalli has been employed with PBS for a number of years and has previously served as chief of operations and deputy chief executive.

His appointment enters into effect immediately.