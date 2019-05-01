Hili Company acquires logistics hub in Latvia

Mariner Logistics, a Hili Company subsidiary, has acquired a large business and logistics complex in Latvia for €20.3 million.

The complex, Elipse BLC, is situated on the grounds of Riga International Airport in the Latvian capital.

The complex covers 31,000sq.m. with 27,000sq.m. dedicated to warehousing. It currently operates at full capacity.

Elipse’s facilities are used by clients as a distribution centre for goods such as pharmaceuticals, beverages and furniture destined for the Baltic States, Russia and Central Asia.

Apart from its direct connection to airline transport networks, the facility benefits from excellent road connections to Riga’s city centre, its port as well as national highways linking it to key cities in Latvia.

Elipse is also equipped with refrigeration chambers which allow for temperature controlled areas.

Edward Hili, executive director at Hili Company said: “Our firm has been present in Latvia since 1996 through its container terminal operation, Baltic Container Terminal. This acquisition, with an investment of over €20 million, will consolidate our roots in Latvia and the Baltic states in the shipping and logistics sectors. We are confident that prospects are very encouraging in all respects. We have plans in place to expand Elipse by around 30%, adding a further 9,600sq.m. facility at the same location.”