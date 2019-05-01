menu

Hili Company acquires logistics hub in Latvia

Maltese company Mariner Logistics has acquired a business and logistics hub on the grounds of Riga International Airport in Latvia for €20.3 million

kurt_sansone
1 May 2019, 12:07pm
by Kurt Sansone
Hili Company has acquired the Elipse logistics and business hub in Riga
Hili Company has acquired the Elipse logistics and business hub in Riga

Mariner Logistics, a Hili Company subsidiary, has acquired a large business and logistics complex in Latvia for €20.3 million.

The complex, Elipse BLC, is situated on the grounds of Riga International Airport in the Latvian capital.

The complex covers 31,000sq.m. with 27,000sq.m. dedicated to warehousing. It currently operates at full capacity.

Elipse’s facilities are used by clients as a distribution centre for goods such as pharmaceuticals, beverages and furniture destined for the Baltic States, Russia and Central Asia.

Apart from its direct connection to airline transport networks, the facility benefits from excellent road connections to Riga’s city centre, its port as well as national highways linking it to key cities in Latvia.

The Elipse logistics hub is also equipped with refrigeration chambers
The Elipse logistics hub is also equipped with refrigeration chambers

Elipse is also equipped with refrigeration chambers which allow for temperature controlled areas.

Edward Hili, executive director at Hili Company said: “Our firm has been present in Latvia since 1996 through its container terminal operation, Baltic Container Terminal. This acquisition, with an investment of over €20 million, will consolidate our roots in Latvia and the Baltic states in the shipping and logistics sectors. We are confident that prospects are very encouraging in all respects. We have plans in place to expand Elipse by around 30%, adding a further 9,600sq.m. facility at the same location.”

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Business News
Hili Company acquires logistics hub in Latvia
Business News

Hili Company acquires logistics hub in Latvia
Kurt Sansone
Marsovin celebrates 100 years
Business News

Marsovin celebrates 100 years
MaltaToday Staff
Government eyes special programme for British citizens traveling to Malta after Brexit
Business News

Government eyes special programme for British citizens traveling to Malta after Brexit
Liam Carter
APS Bank becomes plc as it prepares to strengthen capital base
Business News

APS Bank becomes plc as it prepares to strengthen capital base
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.