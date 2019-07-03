menu

Qatar Airways celebrates Malta route opening in style

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker says the airline has gone from strength to strength despite what he termed as the ‘illegal blockade’ of Qatar’s airspace

kurt_sansone
3 July 2019, 10:41am
by Kurt Sansone
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker

Qatar Airways has expanded its route network over the past two years despite a blockade of the Gulf state’s airspace by hostile neighbours, the company CEO said.

Akbar Al Baker was speaking at a VIP dinner at the Malta Hilton where the airline formally celebrated the opening of a new Malta route.

Al Baker said Qatar Airways had a fleet of more than 250 aircraft with an average age of five years that serviced more than 160 destinations. The airline operates via its hub, Hamad International Airport, in Doha, Qatar.

“This is what the illegal blockade did to us… we continued to expand,” Al Baker told guests. He was referring to the airspace blockade imposed on Qatar two years ago by Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Gulf region.

The Malta-Doha route started operating last month with daily flights during the summer months. Malta also joined the Qatar Airways air freight network, with the carrier’s cargo arm offering a total capacity of 21 tonnes to and from Malta each week.

In winter the flight schedule will scale down to four flights per week.

President George Vella was a guest of honour at the Qatar Airways celebration
President George Vella was a guest of honour at the Qatar Airways celebration

The VIP dinner was attended by President George Vella, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, Economy Minister Chris Cardona and Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela.

Tenor Joseph Calleja entertained the guests
Tenor Joseph Calleja entertained the guests

The highlight of the evening was a performance of opera classics sung by tenor Joseph Calleja, who flew in for the event from France where he is currently rehearsing for the opera Tosca.

Qatar Airways’ current flight schedule

Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) QR381 departs 1.55am arrives 6.45am (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun) Malta (MLA) to Doha (DOH) QR 382 departs 9.20am arrives 3.25pm (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun) 

Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) QR383 departs 8.45am arrives 1.25pm (Tues, Thurs, Sat) Malta (MLA) to Doha (DOH) QR384 departs 5.45pm arrives 11.50pm +1 (Tues, Thurs, Sat)

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Business News
Qatar Airways celebrates Malta route opening in style
Business News

Qatar Airways celebrates Malta route opening in style
Kurt Sansone
MFSA recruits American experts to boost financial crime team
Business News

MFSA recruits American experts to boost financial crime team
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Updated | Bank of Valletta to lose US dollar transactions provider by December
Business News

[WATCH] Updated | Bank of Valletta to lose US dollar transactions provider by December
Kurt Sansone
Water Services Corporation wins European Water Governance Prize
Business News

Water Services Corporation wins European Water Governance Prize
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.