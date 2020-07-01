Living the high life at Portomaso, Malta’s most sought-after location

Portomaso is by far the most sought-after location for residential, business and leisure development on the island.

Located in the heart of St Julian’s, on the east coast of the Mediterranean, the area was conceived and developed by one of Malta’s leading developers. It has since won a string of accolades since its completion in 1999, most notably the Best Marina Development and also Best Luxury Development, amongst others.

Portomaso’s 420 apartments are some of the most luxurious homes in Malta, including apartments ranging from circa 50sq.m to 300sq.m across the various blocks overlooking the marina and open sea, as well as others on the back of the project, which overlook the gardens or service road.

These include exceptionally spacious duplex apartments with sea views and garden terraces, magnificent penthouses with private pools, offering high-quality finishes and the breathtaking views of the marina and open sea.

Portomaso is popular with local buyers as well as foreign investors, and has proven to be among the most exceptional investment opportunity in Malta’s property market.

The development strikes a perfect balance between tranquil leisure and exciting city life, making it a unique destination in Malta, home to some of the most important leisure and catering outlets.

Darryn Portelli, senior sales and marketing consultant at Portomaso, feels lucky to have been personally involved in this project from the beginning, when at the time he helped run the sales office on site and was responsible for the sales and marketing of the project.

“Throughout the years, I’ve ended up dealing with top business executives, as well as families from all over the world, who decided to settle down at Portomaso, a base from which they work and play. When I occasionally bump into some of these people, the feedback I get from them in many cases was still as positive as it was back in the day.”

Home to one of the most exclusive hotels in Malta – the Hilton – together with the Business Tower, which welcomes top operators in the gaming and financial services sectors, Portomaso also houses one of the leading yacht marinas in the Mediterranean, a casino, as well as Club 22, one of Malta’s most fashionable nightspots, enjoying exceptional 360 degree views from the 22nd floor of the Portomaso Business Tower.

“Those who have chosen Portomaso as their home, including the many local clients that would have sold their villas to move into this development, have all commented on how comfortable and peaceful living in Portomaso actually is. With everything at your finger-tips, a supermarket that can deliver to your door or even push your own trolley from the supermarket to your apartment, being close to everything you need without having to commute anywhere, is priceless,” Portelli says.

The development is also very well kept, with maintenance and cleanliness being a top priority. Landscaping is also a big part of this and having a five-star hotel on site makes sure everything is kept in tip-top condition. Security is present on site 24/7, ensuring residents’ peace of mind at all times.

And having the five-star Hilton Hotel on site is definitely a huge advantage, where residents can use its facilities, be it the indoor pool, gym, spa or exclusive access to their own beach club The Merkanti during the summer.

15 years later, Portelli feels that this project has managed to fulfil the aspirations of the world’s most discerning seekers of property, as well as the yachting community, who can enjoy the pleasure, comfort and convenience of stepping out of their homes and straight onto their boats.

“Portomaso ticks all the boxes when it comes to comfort, style and secure investment. It also boasts a prestigious address, as everyone knows that when it comes to property, it’s all about the location, location, location.”