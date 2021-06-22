Property Malta Foundation: the beginning and today

“To assist in the creation of a lifestyle identity for Malta so as to position the country as a leading destination of choice for international people who are interested in purchasing a property in the Mediterranean.”

This inspiring vision statement was established upon the foundation of Property Malta focusing on the potential inherent in the entity’s future. It is about what Property Malta intends to be. Property Malta was set up as a public-private foundation in 2017 with the main intention of implementing a marketing plan for promoting Malta overseas, including participation in international investment shows and events, as well as the management of promotions through PR and advertising to attract more foreign holiday homes buyers, investors and international journalists.

This initiative brought together the private sector, respresentated by members from the Malta Developers Association and the Government of Malta. It’s Board is made up of a Chairperson and four members each representing the GoM and MDA.

During these past four years since its beginning, it has brought together stakeholders coming from this important industry namely property developers, estate agents and property owners interested in promoting and possibly selling residential and commercial properties to foreigners. Property Malta Foundation has actively been working on a strategy to have the best possible data and information on the markets both locally and internationally.

Along with MDA it has commissioned yearly studies on the Construction industry and the property market so as to have the best view of the market given the data available.

Property Malta has also been active with advertising campaigns especially in the UK market. In 2017, Property Malta took the bold decision to set up its very own Pavilion at the International Emigration & Luxury Property Expo in Cannes, France.

Members from the property sector that made up the delegation were satisfied with the encouraging results obtained during this property fair.

The results experienced during the Cannes Expo, encouraged the PMF to seek new pastures and so partecipated in Cityscape Dubai. The delegation was made up of sixty people from the sector and we were honoured to be represented by the then President of Malta, H.E. Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.

During the days spent in Dubai, several meetings were held with different entities and high profile persons including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. This Expo was also a big success for those who were part of the Malta Delegation. During the end of 2019, property Malta participated again in a foreign property fair. This time we visited Munich and organised a Malta stand at the ExpoReal. Once again this was a huge success.

Inevitably the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered several sectors which traditionally have thrived. In contract it has proven the Maltese property sector as remarkably resilient.

During these times Property Malta took the oportunity to work on the best strategy forward by rething, restructing and reorganising so that Malta’s real estate sector truly overcome this wave of uncertainty.

Words by Chris Agius, Parliamentary Secretary for Construction