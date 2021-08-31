Gaming watchdog cancels Evobet license

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has revoked the license Evobet Limited after the company breached Maltese gaming regulations.

In a notice published on Tuesday, the MGA announced that it will be cancelling the authorisation awarded to Evobet for having breached Article 9(1) of the Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations.

Reasons for the cancellation include failing to comply with one or more applicable obligations, and failing to pay all amounts due to the MGA in a timely manner.

The MGA referred to Article 10 of the regulation, while allows the MGA to consider the license of a business void once it has breached the obligations imposed by Article 9.

Due to this cancellation, Evobet will have to cease all operations in Malta, including operating gaming operations, registering new players, or accepting new customer deposits.

However, the company must still retain and provide all registered players access to their player accounts, while refunding all outstanding funds to the credit of players and in line with the applicable law.

The gambling operator must further settle all outstanding fees that are due to the MGA.

Evobet has enjoyed an almost decade-long presence in Malta, having first received its license in 2012.