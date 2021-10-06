Our urgent global challenge
Climate change is no longer a problem for the future, it has caught up with us. The recent disasters are a reminder that its effects do not just occur in faraway countries but also hit close to home. It is therefore no surprise that the European Parliament’s September plenary session has placed its focus on the presentation of the ‘Fit for 55 package’.
This discussion comes after the publication of the Intergovernmental on Climate Change (IPCC) report which reminds us of our global challenge. This report addresses the most updated understanding of climate change backed up by the latest climate science, with a tinge of hope that there is still time to limit climate change. As highlighted, climate change is “widespread, rapid and intensifying”, with time running out we have no option but to opt for the route of decisive action.
Earlier this week during a discussion organised by S&D on the Fit for 55 package with MEPs and experts, I said that the ‘Fit for 55 package’ is a top priority in order to ensure that the EU’s climate policy is in line with our Union’s climate goals. It is the possible solution and holistic approach to the problem at hand. At Council level, we are at the beginning of the examination of the package which has an overarching dimension and needs to consider all Member States’ various abilities of decarbonization in the wider context. COP26 will be a test of our collective commitment, EU-wide and globally, to fulfill the objectives of the Paris Agreement. The rest of the world also needs to follow in the Union’s lead towards climate neutrality.
With Malta’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and the publication of our roadmap of how to get there through clear and ‘costed’ measures, outlined in our Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) for 2050, this government has a concrete vision of how to move forward.
The European Commission has given its green light to Malta’s recovery and resilience plan under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The government has made a conscious decision to emerge back stronger from the devastating coronavirus pandemic. Embracing the opportunity to address the green transition, our plan has devoted 54% of our total allocation to measures supporting climate objectives.
These investments -- which are anchored in our vision -- include financing sustainable transport initiatives, energy efficiency interventions in buildings, and strengthening our circular economy. These investments aim to reduce emissions in the transport sector, address congestion, and make transport more sustainable. Furthermore, improvements in the buildings sector will limit energy waste, lower carbon emissions and ensure positive social, health, and environmental implications. In addition, a more circular economy will reduce the pressures on our natural resources, bringing about a more sustainable economy than the current linear model whilst creating more green jobs.
Fully aware that this is an ambitious plan but shouldering its responsibility, we have embarked on a long-sighted direction that makes economic, environmental, and social sense. Government wants to avoid harsher and more painful decisions on both our climate and citizens. The cost of transition is high. However, we must put things into context. We need to also focus on the cost of inaction, not just in economic terms but also in human terms.
As emphasized by the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans in his speech, “not tackling the climate crisis will lead to the most horrible social inequality, because rich people can always find a way out and a place to live. Poor people, middle class cannot, and will suffer if we don’t act now.”
Many European countries have already experienced forest fires and extreme floods this summer, some of which have resulted in deaths and devastating impacts on both homes and livelihoods.
Our government has understood this. I have confidence that our population also understands this. We all want change, but we all need to want to change. We must realise its necessity and the cost by grasping that sacrifice will lead to positive results.
These are some of the many reasons we must start negotiations with other member states in the Council of the EU, Commission and European Parliament on the Fit for 55 package swiftly. We must ensure that the gains and burdens are shared in a fair and just manner.
We must find solutions, to a common problem, based on Europe’s legal obligation of at least 55% by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050.