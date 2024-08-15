Menopause in the workplace: Breaking the silence | Daniela Magro
The increasing vocalisation of women’s needs and the growing openness around the topic of menopause is a positive trend. The conversation is significantly more prevalent today than it was a year ago, and it continues to gain momentum
Despite significant strides in gender equality, many women continue to face substantial challenges related to health in the workplace. Issues like menstruation, menopause, and fertility often remain shrouded in silence, leaving women to suffer in the shadows. Recent studies shed light on this pervasive issue, revealing a dire need for more open discussion and comprehensive support systems.
According to a 2024 report, 27% of women have faced challenges related to menstruation, menopause, or fertility at work. Alarmingly, over 40% of women who experience severe menstrual pain continue to work without taking time off. In another survey of 2,000 women in perimenopause or menopause, 80% reported that managing their symptoms at work was a significant challenge, and they felt unable to speak up about their struggles. Additionally, 23% of women aged 40 to 60 considered resigning due to the impact of menopause, with 14% planning to leave their jobs.
These statistics highlight a global issue, affecting women in various industries and countries. In Malta, for instance, working women face similar challenges, underscoring the universality of this problem. It is imperative to initiate a healthy and proper debate about the challenges women face, including the lack of support and the persistent taboos surrounding menopause, contraception, and fertility.
Despite the increased availability of information, many women remain undereducated about menopause and unprepared for its impact on their personal and professional lives.
The fear of being perceived as less efficient often silences them, preventing them from seeking the support they need. This reluctance is exacerbated by several factors, including the perception of diminished work capacity, stigma, and uncertainty about who can help. These issues contribute to a crisis of confidence for many women, often when they are at the peak of their careers.
Ageism also plays a significant role in perpetuating the silence around menopause in the workplace. Nearly half of the women surveyed reported experiencing ageism, feeling compelled to work harder to prove their worth and avoid job loss. Addressing the stigma surrounding menopause is crucial not only for women of reproductive age but also for those who have moved past it, who often serve as invaluable managers, leaders, and employees.
To create a more supportive work environment, employers need to take proactive steps. Many women express a desire for more flexibility and support, with changes to work routines, such as flexible or reduced hours, being particularly beneficial. Increased public awareness and discussions about menopause are also crucial, with 90% of surveyed women believing that such measures would provide significant support.
Employers can enhance their brand and attract better talent by offering benefits packages that include menopause care. This can align with their existing goals of providing flexible solutions. Inclusion of post-reproductive, age-inclusive fertility benefits can signal a significant commitment to supporting their workforce. These benefits might include access to platforms offering information, support groups, educational resources, and medical care.
Moreover, employers can implement specialized training for managers to better understand and address menopause-related issues. Creating menopause-specific wellness programs and providing access to mental health resources tailored to menopausal symptoms can also be beneficial. Ergonomic assessments to ensure a comfortable working environment and offering paid leave for medical appointments related to menopause would further enhance support for women navigating this life stage.
At its core, this issue demands compassion and understanding. By fostering an environment where women feel comfortable discussing their health challenges, we can create a workplace that is inclusive, supportive, and conducive to the well-being of all employees.