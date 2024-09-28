Curating a community-based infrastructure | Chris Bonett
When we think of Malta, the aegis of our community is the first thing that comes to mind. We might probably think of a town centre with different characters gathering for a coffee or families convalescing after a long week. Despite the ease that social media has brought in the way we communicate, we clearly know that daily interaction with each other is a crucial undertone of our societal stability. Therefore, it is fundamental that our infrastructure should reflect this by setting the right foreground.
Earlier this week, the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works together with Infrastructure Malta announced a new scheme called ‘Vjal Kulħadd’. The scheme allocates a set budget of €10 million and local governments and NGOs have the opportunity to propose a blueprint with their idea for town squares. At a glance, the new scheme has a simple vision: to modernise urban town infrastructures, complemented by the promotion of sustainable methods of transport and thriving green spaces.
This isn’t a complacent vision. Rather, it is an opportunity for local governments and NGOs to collectively address the community’s needs, with the national government providing the necessary tools along every step of the way.
Firstly, this scheme does not take a one-size-fits-all approach, but fully acknowledges that different towns and villages have their own distinguishing factors. Local councils and residents are encouraged to be part of the consultation process to ensure that the scheme’s intended outcomes are fully met. The recent partial pedestrianisation of the Ta’ Xbiex seafront is an example of how communal collaboration can lead to beneficial outcomes for both residents and local businesses. This is just one example of what local councils will have the option of including in their plan, along with new green spaces and public facilities.
Too often, our independence can take a step further when we insist that a trip to the corner shop merits taking the car out of the garage. To proselytise this mentality, our infrastructure must make the thought of ditching the car and opting for a walk or cycling as the obvious choice. By increasing walking paths and cycling routes, we are dually reducing congestion from village cores and promoting sustainable methods of transport that can positively impact physical and mental health.