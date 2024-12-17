A week of endorsement
New legislation that I will be piloting will further protect the rights of persons with disabilities. The reform is intended to provide the necessary tools to the Commission to take concrete action on challenges and injustices directly impacting persons with disabilities
It has been a week of endorsement for our active commitment to ensuring that all persons with disabilities can live an independent life and be fully integrated into society.
The European Parliament’s Disability Rights Week and the International Day of Persons with Disabilities interwove to help us put a spotlight on the work that has been carried out in the Maltese disability sector.
Special mention needs to be made of the commemorative walk held on 3 December at Mtarfa with the theme Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future. It was organised by the Mtarfa local council in partnership with Aġenzija Sapport, the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), Dar il-Kaptan, and the Service Dogs Malta Foundation.
The walk was part of a week-long programme of activities which highlighted the successes, pending targets, and aspirations of a sector that has, in recent years, prompted some remarkable and positive changes in people’s psyche.
Since 2013, government has fulfilled its electoral pledges. We all walked with one mission in mind – defending the rights of all persons with disabilities through action and legislative means.
The CRPD’s hosting of the Your Rights, Our Mission national conferences in Malta and Gozo was yet another way of putting a spotlight on public perceptions of disability and the commission’s own role. It was a down-to-earth exercise aimed at sketching out the current disability scenario, embellishing it with new ideas, and gearing it up for the next milestones.
New legislation that I will be piloting will further protect the rights of persons with disabilities. The reform is intended to provide the necessary tools to the Commission to take concrete action on challenges and injustices directly impacting persons with disabilities. With a strong system of enforcement and better access to justice, the new law will provide for panels of experts to take decisions on complaints without the need for long and expensive court proceedings.
The experts will not only order financial remedies but also impose sanctions against those who breach the law or impede the CRPD’s work. Also, for the first time, discrimination against persons with disabilities, will be clearly established in the Constitution.
There are still worrying figures that show the need for a better understanding of the disability sector. In 2023, the CRPD handled no less than 988 reports of alleged disability discrimination. Of these, 591 were pending from previous years, while 397 were filed last year. Key issues include accessibility, goods and services, education, and employment – all of which certainly need addressing and rectifying as we continue to promote awareness and encourage community involvement in fostering a more inclusive society.
While acknowledging that 88% of the cases were successfully resolved, it is obvious there are still societal challenges to be tackled. CRPD Commissioner Rhoda Garland has rightly noted that while these figures indicate that disability-based discrimination still exists among us, they also show an increasing awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities and greater trust in the Commission to act on their behalf.
Another important reform envisaged is the implementation of the European Accessibility Act, a law that will require all public sector bodies to make sure their websites, mobile applications, and software are accessible to people with disabilities. With the world going increasingly digital, more and more persons with disabilities need to have guaranteed access.
Work is also a major thoroughfare that persons with disabilities seek to traverse. It was with much satisfaction that I presented certificates to another group of six persons who successfully attended Aġenzija Sapport’s Way to Work programme. Since its inception in November 2022 this programme has benefitted 80 persons with a disability. The course is intended to prepare disabled people for employment by focusing on independent living skills and other skills needed at the workplace.
Another highlight this last week was the celebration of International Volunteer Day (IVD) on 5 December, culminating in the 13th National Volunteer Award ceremony, during which we bestowed the nation’s recognition to the service done by volunteers and voluntary organisations within our communities.
Six specific awards were given to six special volunteers and organisations – from among 42 finalists – for generating a greater awareness of the exemplary values of volunteering. It is our annual recognition and appreciation for the selfless work, dedication and compassion volunteers show within various sectors.
Malta has a rich tradition of volunteering and it is our hope that more of our citizens continue to join us in making a real difference in people’s lives.