Over 1.4 million tourists came to Malta in first five months of 2025

Malta hosted over 1.4 million tourists in the first five months of 2025, an increase of 14.3% over the same period in 2024.

According to new data from the National Statistics Office, the number of inbound tourists to Malta between January and May stood at 1,418,954. For the month of May, the number reached 347,317, of which 17,910 tourists travelled for business purposes.

Over 36% of tourists that came to Malta in May were aged between 25 and 44, with almost 45% of tourists being British, Italian and French residents.

With tourists spending 2.2 million nights in Malta in May, the largest share of guest nights (90.7%) were spent in rented accommodation establishments such as hotels and bed and breakfasts.

Tourists spent €363.6 million during May, or an average of €165 a night. This marks an increase of 16.9% over the corresponding month in 2024.

Moreover, 59.3% of tourists visited Gozo and Comino during their visit.

In the first five months of the year, total tourist expenditure reached €1.1 billion.This is 21.9% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2024.