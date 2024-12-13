The energy to power a sustainable Malta | Miriam Dalli, Ismail D’Amato
December 5th 2024 marked an important milestone in Malta’s energy landscape, one where we stepped ambitiously towards a cleaner, greener tomorrow. We announced the opening phase of the procurement process that will lead Malta to having, for the first time, wind energy supplied to its grid. This project, aimed to increase the indigenous renewable energy portion in Malta’s energy mix, fits perfectly with our vision for the sector and will contribute to the government’s aim of achieving a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.
When in 2021, the Ministry of Finance issued a pre-market consultation to gauge interest in economic activities in Malta’s Exclusive Economic Zone, the market responded with considerable interest for energy projects. Yet we did not want to sacrifice close natural reefs, touristic zones or areas of special conservation. Every government with vision and responsibility must think of tomorrow as much as today.
To lessen the impact on the community, we boldly decided to deploy energy infrastructure beyond 12nm to mitigate visual impacts and noise. Through the consultation processes we are comforted that the public has widely accepted this decision.
The Energy and Water Agency conducted a consultation process for Malta’s first national policy on offshore renewable energy. This policy selected six suitable zones for offshore RES development and was subjected to a strategic environmental assessment (SEA). At the same time we began assessing which technology was the most suitable and mature, and which of these zones would yield the best energy results. Two zones within one area defined in the SEA have been selected as potential areas for RES generation. After decades of discussion on wind energy, a concrete step can kickstart the process to diversify the renewable energy supply, which has so far only been generated from photovoltaics.
But policy was not the only aspect we started from scratch. Legislative updates were needed to proceed with such projects. The Continental Shelf Department ensured that projects beyond the territorial waters, in areas to be declared as Malta’s Exclusive Economic Zones, could be implemented.
The PQQ will provide two available sites for companies in this sector interested in designing a 300MW floating offshore wind generation plant at either of these locations.
The project aims to stabilise the energy price as its costs will not be influenced by the fluctuation of fossil fuel prices or external factors that impact energy costs.
This is just one link in a chain of projects the Ministry of Energy is working on to address climate neutrality. We are working on the second interconnector which will double the interconnection capacity between Malta and the European network. This will provide the flexibility needed to make up for the intermittency of renewables and will enable us to proceed with large-scale RES projects such as this one. Until now, in Malta, energy is generated and consumed simultaneously – therefore, balancing demand with supply is done without any buffer. To continue increasing flexibility in our energy system, we are working on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects so that for the first time, energy can be stored and later used at different times.
Just last week, we issued a tender for the first two BESS plants, which will be able to store up to 40MW of energy for up to eight hours.
We are also working to increase photovoltaics. This government is committed to incentivise more solar energy use. In recent years, we have increased from 15MW in 2012 to 245MW this year, and we will increase it further. We want to produce cleaner energy so that we can continue to reduce emissions in this sector. We are also investigating the possibility of turning waste into energy. We are determined to succeed.
With today’s step, those following developments in this sector will see Malta as a country that does not give up despite its small size. We have challenging targets, but we are ambitious and have the necessary zeal and courage to turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities.
We want to leave a better place for the younger generation towards whom we owe responsibilities. This is our vision; a vision for a brighter, more sustainable future. One that not only meets our energy needs but creates lasting, positive change.