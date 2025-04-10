Green pastures: The voice of cannabis growers in Malta | Andrew Bonello
After almost four years since the introduction of the partial decriminalisation of cannabis, including the possibility to cultivate up to four plants per household, the voice of cannabis consumers and cultivators continue to be somewhat inexistent.
Very sadly, it seems government-funded entities, and other stakeholders with a direct commercial and financial interest from cannabis sales are leveraging political pressure to demonise home cultivation and tarnish the reputation of home growers.
These stigmatised attacks should not find space within a decriminalised framework, let alone repeated by government officials. Home cultivation provides people who use cannabis with added tools to take an informed decision about their cannabis use, including THC levels.
Such as our grandfathers cultivated grapevines to produce a psychoactive drink called ‘wine’ and later took pride of showcasing and sharing their ‘home-made wine’, adults cultivating cannabis today aspire to be able to cultivate their plant in peace, and with the possibility to share ‘home-grown cannabis’ with family and friends.
As things stand, it is illegal to keep more than four plants per household.
What about the cannabis produced? Home cultivators are being obliged to throw away anything above 50 grams, or else face criminal consequences. It sounds ridiculous, environmentally unsustainable and discriminatory. In fact, it is. We agree.
ReLeaf Malta reached out to a number of home growers to better understand the effects of legal changes enacted in 2021. Inspired by the 2022 Global Cannabis Cultivation Consortium Study led by renowned researchers on cannabis Tom Decorte and Gary Potter, ReLeaf Malta asked a number of local growers to reflect and comment on their experiences with cultivating cannabis under a decriminalised system.
These home growers agreed that the legal changes were a much-needed tool to prevent exposure to police harassment and criminal consequences for the sole act of cultivating a plant. They highlighted that home growing provided increased opportunity to learn about the biology of the cannabis plant, and to take an informed decision on their consumption trends and practices. Overall, they also recognised that home cultivation is economically advantageous, especially in view that cannabis prices remain relatively high when accessed from a Cannabis Harm Reduction Association (for someone consuming 30 grams per month costs hover between 250 and 400 euro, not to mention travelling costs to pick up just 7 grams of cannabis per day).
Reflecting on recent media statements by government officials implying home cultivation is causing nuisance, exposing young children to cannabis use, and an increase in trafficking cannabis, home growers expressed regret at the resurgence of stigmatised language. They also questioned who would benefit should home growing become policed and their right to privacy abused?
Mario, 40 years old
“We are not criminals; we are just trying to cultivate cannabis in peace for our own use.
We are not causing any risks for society. In reality home growing sparked a new interest to learn about the cultivation cycle of cannabis plants and the beauty of observing nature bloom, not just cannabis. Cultivating cannabis is a therapeutic tool and helps fight off stress. I wish we could keep more grams at home and to be able to grow more plants. I wish to take my level of expertise further by experimenting with mother-plants and cross breeding. It is very difficult to do that with just four plants. This is precluding us home growers from reaching our full potential as cannabis consumers and growers.”
Sarah, 28 years old
“I am eternally grateful to the government for allowing us to possess plants at home.
However, I feel frustrated that I am not allowed to invite friends over and share my produce. I am also very disappointed that it seems we are being demonised by the same people who are paid by our taxes and who should be protecting us from criminal consequences or other profit driven stakeholders. If I could speak with the Prime Minister I would invite him to listen to our needs, and recognise our contribution to combat the mafias involved in the illegal importation of cannabis.”
Francesco, 55 years old
“As a person who used to smoke cannabis with tobacco, in a continuous loop and with a direct detrimental effect to my health, I am proud to have been consuming my own cannabis without tobacco for the past three years. I now have clear information on strain selection, THC levels and terpene profiling, all together directly contributing to the entourage effect. I hope the law does not change, or get reviewed to remove our right to privacy! Responsibility is possible, but the government needs to start trusting us as human beings, and not let others keep on painting us as criminals, or irresponsible drugati (drug addicts).”