Labour’s motion to censure Opposition is a sign of panic
The Labour motion may be procedurally acceptable but it clearly infringes the rights of the minority in parliament
Parliament will this evening debate a private member’s motion to “condemn the Opposition” for attempting to “undermine the government of the day”.
Were it not for real, this motion, put forward by Labour Whip Naomi Cachia on behalf of the Labour parliamentary group, is a leaf out of a dystopian novel.
The whole idea of putting forward such a motion smacks heavily of authoritarianism. It shows a government attempting to stifle its political opponents through a motion of censure. And if that is not a sign of panic, we don’t know what is.
The motion was Labour’s reaction to the rule of law debate held in the European Parliament on Tuesday, which focussed on Malta’s progress since Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder eight years ago. The PL has tried to frame the EP debate as “an attack on Malta” by Nationalist MEPs, branding them as traitors of the nation.
The truth is that the Labour Party has still not come to terms with the significance of having a journalist murdered on its watch. It continues to deflect, tease and forget the impact Daphne’s murder had on this nation. Bar the few voices of reason and decency such as Labour MEP Thomas Bajada, who can rise above petty political bickering, the PL is largely uncomfortable with discussing the murder, the reasons that enabled it to happen, the stories that prompted it and the culture of impunity which Prime Minister Robert Abela has returned to.
Ironically, the PL will use the parliamentary debate this evening to emphasise the reforms introduced by the government to strengthen the rule of law while using the motion to undermine a fundamental democratic principle—freedom of expression. A motion condemning the Opposition for exercising its duty to be critical is essentially an attack on freedom of expression.
And while several reforms that have been put in place over the past decade by the government are positive and have been long-needed—the manner by which the judiciary are appointed, the appointment of the president by a two-thirds majority, splitting the function of the Attorney General and the State Advocate, the transposition of the EU anti-SLAPP directive—we will hear nothing from the Labour side on many other proposals to combat corruption put forward by the Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry that have been ignored.
Indeed, proposals to introduce unexplained wealth orders, implement laws that hold public officials and those in positions of power accountable for abuse of power and obstruction of justice, and transparency rules that regulate lobbying, are nowhere to be seen.
Worse still, the government earlier this year pushed forward reforms that made it harder for ordinary citizens to request magisterial inquiries when they come across or suspect wrongdoing.
Government has dragged its feet on reforms to strengthen the protection of journalists, only implementing the EU anti-SLAPP directive but refusing to extend it to domestic SLAPP cases. And Labour MPs continue to press for libel damages to be increased.
Tonight, from the Labour benches we will hear nothing about the actions of Neville Gafa, today a person of trust in the Office of the Prime Minister, who persists in denying others the right to protest by removing flowers placed at the foot of the Great Siege monument in Valletta in commemoration of Daphne.
Instead, we will just hear the broken record that the Nationalist Party is ‘attacking Malta’ by speaking about the Caruana Galizia murder in European forums.
The Labour motion may be procedurally acceptable but it clearly infringes the rights of the minority in parliament. Tonight’s debate is nothing more than a puerile attempt to gag the Opposition, something we would expect from Hungary’s Viktor Orban and not a political party that hails from the European family of socialist parties.
Indeed, the Labour motion reveals a lot about the state of panic that has gripped the party of late. It is trying to clutch at straws in its attempt to belittle the Opposition and other critical voices. The insecurity is palpable and yet, tonight we will see government MPs more focussed on accusing the Opposition of causing instability, ranting about the changes done, ignoring the Caruana Galizia murder and speaking very little, if at all, on the important reforms that still need to be done.
As for the Opposition, Alex Borg needs to get his house in order now. The PN’s credibility will continue to suffer with each passing day that the party fails to publish its accounts and donation reports. This is also a rule of law issue that cannot be ignored any longer. And if Borg truly wants to make a difference, apart from publishing the accounts he should be forthcoming with a proposal to amend the law regulating party financing so that a constitutionally acceptable enforcement mechanism is introduced.