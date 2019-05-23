Europe 2019 ‘Look at substance, not spin’, Michael Briguglio says with 71 electoral pledges
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s videoblog: A look back at an election campaign that left people unexcited
An election in which the size of defeat will determine the Nationalist Party's future
Saviour Balzan video blog
With little excitement among people, Saviour Balzan reflects on some aspects that emerged during the election campaign.
He also says that the focus will be on the extent of the PN’s defeat rather than by how much the Labour Party will win.
