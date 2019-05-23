menu

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s videoblog: A look back at an election campaign that left people unexcited

An election in which the size of defeat will determine the Nationalist Party's future

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 23 May 2019, 4:33pm
Saviour Balzan video blog

With little excitement among people, Saviour Balzan reflects on some aspects that emerged during the election campaign.

He also says that the focus will be on the extent of the PN’s defeat rather than by how much the Labour Party will win.

Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
