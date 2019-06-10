menu

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s videoblog: Joe Saliba is in no position to pontificate

The man who left the Nationalist Party with a mountain of debt has come back to tell the party the future is bleak

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 10 June 2019, 5:44pm
Saviour Balzan videoblog

Saviour Balzan takes to task Joe Saliba’s presence in the last Nationalist Party executive committee meeting.

He argues that the man who left the PN with a financial deficit amounting to millions of euros is in no position to pontificate on the future of the party.

READ ALSO: Joe Saliba comes bearing the grim news: ‘We won’t win in 2022’

Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
