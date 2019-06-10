National Malta's newest MP, Kevin Cutajar, formally sworn in to Parliament
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s videoblog: Joe Saliba is in no position to pontificate
The man who left the Nationalist Party with a mountain of debt has come back to tell the party the future is bleak
Saviour Balzan videoblog
Saviour Balzan takes to task Joe Saliba’s presence in the last Nationalist Party executive committee meeting.
He argues that the man who left the PN with a financial deficit amounting to millions of euros is in no position to pontificate on the future of the party.
READ ALSO: Joe Saliba comes bearing the grim news: ‘We won’t win in 2022’
