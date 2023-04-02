menu
Cartoon: 2 April 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
2 April 2023, 9:13am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
.
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
