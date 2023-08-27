menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Yellow
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Budget 2023
Covid-19
#EWROPEJ
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
The Skinny
Xtra
Election 2022
Court & Police
Man loses his life while swimming in Qui-Si-Sana on Sunday afternoon
World
Wagner Group chief Prigozhin confirmed dead
National
'Gafa still afraid of stepping on some people's toes' - Grech urges voter fraud investigations
National
Travel-sick: fatigue from overtourism wipes off the Maltese smile
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Law Report
Property
Law Report
A garnishee order may be reduced if the circumstances have changed
Business News
First green bond to start trading on MSE
Business News
eCabs ride-hailing platform set to launch in Greece
Law Report
Court of Appeal explains the three elements of the plea of res judicata
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Football
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales
Football
‘A season of transition’: BOV Premier League returns on 15 September
Football
Spain's 'La Roja' secure historic victory over England in Women's World Cup final
Football
Lionesses to face Spain in women’s World Cup final
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Markapaġna
KwartaKtieb
Valletta 2018
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Lee-n Abela’s cultural picks
Music
Iconic Italian singer Toto Cutugno passes away at 80
Music
No more live performances during Malta Eurovision final
Art
Malta Society of Arts launches its 2023 members’ exhibition
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Cartoons
Cartoon: 27 August 2023
Editorial
Electronic tagging: get on with it!
Blogs
Time for a reshuffle? | Mark Said
Blogs
Like building contractors, ‘festa-organisers’ need to be held to higher standards
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Recipes
Restaurants
Magazines
TV
Videos
Yellow
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 27 August 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
27 August 2023, 7:15am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
.
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.