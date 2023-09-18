menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Yellow
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Budget 2024
#EWROPEJ
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
The Skinny
Xtra
Election 2022
Court & Police
[LIVE] Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry continues
Interview
Storms are getting ‘stormier’, and wild-fires ‘wilder’
National
Ursula's SOTEU: Leading in Testing Times or Eurobubble Trap?
National
Y-plate parking abuse: ‘It’s a jungle’ as reports go unactioned
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Law Report
Property
Business News
Lombard Bank seeking MFSA approval for 2-for-3 share rights issue
Business News
Apple’s conversion to USB-C a ‘great victory’ for consumers and Alex Agius Saliba
Law Report
Party must appeal from identical judgment in another case
Tech & Gaming
A quick and hassle-free way to register your company in Malta
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Football
Teddy Teuma listed among 12 best value signings by The Guardian
Football
Spanish FA president resigns after kissing scandal
Football
Hermoso files legal complaint against Luis Rubiales over controversial kiss
Football
Football club penalised after breaching suspension imposed on former president
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Markapaġna
KwartaKtieb
Valletta 2018
Film
Film productions contributed €72.7 million to local economy last year
Cultural Diary
New creative writing course to start in October at the Malta Society of Arts
Music
Ivan Grech returns with his latest hit single (Let’s Get) High on Love
Music
Rosa Kwir and Bewyld present Mykki Blanco: An unmissable night of music and artistry
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Blogs
‘Speak to someone, they will arrange it for you’
Cartoons
Cartoon: 17 September 2023
Editorial
A case for EU strategic autonomy
Blogs
The Prime Minister who cried: ‘It’s the Wollof! It’s the Wollof!’
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Recipes
Restaurants
Magazines
TV
Videos
Yellow
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 17 September 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
18 September 2023, 6:00am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.