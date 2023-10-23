menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Budget 2024
#EWROPEJ
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
The Skinny
Xtra
Election 2022
Interview
[WATCH] Mayors at 16: Alison Zerafa Civelli says it empowers youth
National
Malta to delay new minimum tax rules for large companies by six years
Court & Police
Directors of two car dealerships to be charged over mileage tampering
National
Grech says final decision on hospitals deal can confirm fraud again
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Law Report
Property
Law Report
Judge recognises defendant’s right to abandon business after plaintiff’s default
Tech & Gaming
Unveiling the future of AI: Anticipating trends, innovations and impact on society
Tech & Gaming
Online gaming habits shifting in EU market
Business News
Bank of Valletta to sell part of its non-performing loan portfolio
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Football
Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86
Sailing
Rolex Middle Sea Race returns to Malta on Saturday
Football
2030 World Cup set to be held across six countries, three continents
Other Sports
European Week of Sport: BeActive Night kicks off activities on Saturday in Cospicua
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Markapaġna
KwartaKtieb
Valletta 2018
Art
Artworks ‘in disguise’ – the Conrad Shawcross showcase at MICAS
Books
Leanne Ellul takes first prize in Doreen Micallef national poetry contest
Music
Ed Sheeran to perform in Malta next summer
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Rebecca Bonaci’s cultural picks
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Blogs
Our obsession with speed is killing us
Blogs
George Farrugia
Cartoons
Cartoon: 22 October 2023
Editorial
The e-scooter ban is a kneejerk reaction
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Recipes
Restaurants
Magazines
TV
Videos
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 22 October 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
23 October 2023, 7:06am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.