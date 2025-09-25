100 years on: New Muża exhibition spotlights Aldo Micallef-Grimaud

Heritage Malta has inaugurated a new exhibition at MUŻA, the National Community Art Museum in Valletta, dedicated to the life and work of Aldo Micallef-Grimaud, one of Malta’s foremost 20th-century artists. Marking the centenary of his birth, the exhibition will remain open until 28 September 2025.

Entitled: The Artistic Legacy of Aldo Micallef-Grimaud (1925–2010), the exhibition traces the breadth of the artist’s oeuvre, from refined portraits and evocative depictions of the Maltese countryside to his evolution from classical realism towards more imaginative, contemporary expression.

Trained under some of Malta’s most distinguished masters, Micallef-Grimaud painted prominent figures such as British Governor Sir Maurice Henry Dorman and Archbishop Mikiel Gonzi. His monumental works also adorn churches and institutions across the islands. While rooted in academic tradition, he consistently sought innovation – a spirit epitomised by ‘Arbre Enchanté’ (1995), where a tree transforms into a female figure, symbolising humanity’s unity with nature.

Curated by Louis Lagana, the exhibition also features material from the artist’s personal archives, generously shared by his daughter, Nadine Micallef-Grimaud. Together they present a portrait of an artist who honoured tradition while reimagining it, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration.

The opening also marked the launch of a richly illustrated hardback publication by Prof. Lagana and Nadine Micallef-Grimaud, produced by Heritage Malta’s publishing house. This comprehensive volume offers deeper insight into the artist’s technical mastery and vision, complementing the exhibition and strengthening MUŻA’s role as a hub for research, knowledge, and appreciation of Malta’s artistic heritage.

"The role of MUŻA should not only be that of a museum that gives an experience on the beauty of art, but also one which celebrates artists themselves. In this context we must, as we have done recently, remember artists that we might not talk about as much anymore. The exhibition on Aldo Micallef-Grimaud is one such exhibition. We have far more projects that we aim to accomplish at MUŻA so that it is truly the National Community Art Museum, in fact and not just in name,” MUŻA’s Director and Heritage Malta’s Chairman, Mario Cutajar, said.

The Artistic Legacy of Aldo Micallef-Grimaud is open daily from 10am to 6pm, with free admission. The accompanying publication is available for purchase online at heritagemalta.mt/store/the-artistic-legacy-of-aldo-micallef-grimaud-1925-2010 and at MUŻA.