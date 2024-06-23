menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Environment
Xtra
Budget 2024
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
Tenants' union holds solidarity protest with Swieqi man left without water and electricity
National
PN expects mayorships in Birkirkara and Mellieha - Bernard Grech
National
Energy support to stay, Robert Abela pledges notwithstanding Brussels pressure
Court & Police
Man, 80, sustains serious burn injuries in suspected Swieqi gas explosion
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
What are some common mistakes to avoid when valuing a business?
Business News
Employee shortages and cost pressures still main concern for Gozo business
Tech & Gaming
SOFTSWISS proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary
Business News
Shoreline owner facing Vitals criminal charges resigns from DIZZ finance vehicles
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Football
Criminal charges filed in Gozo over match fixing case
Football
And there is also European football...
Football
13% of Maltese citizens access illegal online sources to watch sports
Sportsbetting
Navigating the currency channels: Understanding payment options in online gambling
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Film
Mediterrane Film Festival is back with a cinematic splash
Books
Caroline Tonna | The societal idealisation of the female body
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Ioulia Chante’s cultural picks
Art
Cremation sets stage for ‘URNA’, Malta commission for London Design Biennale
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 23 June 2024
Editorial
We need to speak on electoral reform
Blogs
Unborn children deserve compassion | Tony Mifsud
Blogs
Malta’s harm reduction hiccups: A love story in the making | Karen Mamo
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 23 June 2024
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
23 June 2024, 7:15am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.