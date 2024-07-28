menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Environment
Xtra
Budget 2024
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
Government is running the country without a plan, Grech says
National
Abela: ‘We will not let a few people benefit at the expense of many’
Court & Police
Teenager fighting for his life after falling two storeys in Paceville construction site
National
Warmer seas came earlier this year as marine heatwave gripped Mediterranean
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
Melite to delist bonds with Alf Mizzi €9.2 million loan
Business News
APS posts €10.1m pre-tax profit for first half of 2024
Business News
Malta’s wealthiest eye Cyprus golf resort development
Property
Investing in your future: Dubai's golden visa programme for Maltese property buyers
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Olympics
'A gratuitous insult to the Eucharist' - Archbishop slams Olympics ceremony's 'Last Supper' parody
Olympics
Maltese judoka Katryna Esposito makes Olympic debut in bout against World Judo Champion Bavuudorjiin Baasankhüü
Olympics
Official Olympic opening ceremony stuns 300,000 spectators in Paris
Olympics
Robert Abela in Paris ahead of Olympic games opening ceremony
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Theatre & Dance
'A gratuitous insult to the Eucharist' - Archbishop slams Olympics ceremony's 'Last Supper' parody
Books
Dwayne Ellul | The vital relationship between translator and editor
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Karl Baldacchino’s cultural picks
Art
Contemporary artist Mark Mallia dies after sudden bout of illness
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 28 July 2024
Editorial
Why Edward Scicluna should step down
Blogs
The richness of the Maltese language
Blogs
Parliament should listen: A case for ad hoc committees on abortion and surrogacy | Michael Farrugia
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 28 July 2024
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
28 July 2024, 7:15am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.