2024 from the eyes of MaltaToday's cartoonist
A selection of cartoons by Mikiel Galea that capture the essence of 2024
Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat had an intertwined fate in 2024 with the former dancing to the tune set by the latter.
Muscat’s legal troubles over the Vitals concession came to a head this year when he was charged with corruption along with several others.
The Labour Party’s below par showing in the June European election caused the Prime Minister sleepless nights as he tried to juggle internal party friction with an increasingly withdrawn electorate.
Undoubtedly, Abela and Muscat have featured prominently in Mikiel Galea’s cartoons throughout 2024.
The Clayton Bartolo affair that also implicated Clint Camilleri was another highlight later on in the year, which our cartoonist could not ignore as was the Kunsill Studenti Universitarji's censorship of Graffitti's freshman's week stand because it contained information about abortion.
But there were also international events that caught Mikiel’s eye such as Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the immediate closure of refugee applications from Syrians just as Bashar al Assad was ousted by rebels and the US presidential election.
The following are a selection of cartoons that appeared in 2024:
Mikiel Galea has produced cartoons for MaltaToday since its inception 25 years ago. This newspaper has kept up the tradition of publishing a cartoon every Sunday.