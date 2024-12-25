menu

2024 from the eyes of MaltaToday's cartoonist

A selection of cartoons by Mikiel Galea that capture the essence of 2024

25 December 2024, 7:30am
Cartoon published on 3 March: Conclusion of the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry (Cartoon: Mikiel Galea)
Cartoon published on 3 March: Conclusion of the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry (Cartoon: Mikiel Galea)

Robert Abela and Joseph Muscat had an intertwined fate in 2024 with the former dancing to the tune set by the latter.

Muscat’s legal troubles over the Vitals concession came to a head this year when he was charged with corruption along with several others.

The Labour Party’s below par showing in the June European election caused the Prime Minister sleepless nights as he tried to juggle internal party friction with an increasingly withdrawn electorate.

Undoubtedly, Abela and Muscat have featured prominently in Mikiel Galea’s cartoons throughout 2024.

The Clayton Bartolo affair that also implicated Clint Camilleri was another highlight later on in the year, which our cartoonist could not ignore as was the Kunsill Studenti Universitarji's censorship of Graffitti's freshman's week stand because it contained information about abortion.

But there were also international events that caught Mikiel’s eye such as Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the immediate closure of refugee applications from Syrians just as Bashar al Assad was ousted by rebels and the US presidential election.

The following are a selection of cartoons that appeared in 2024:

Cartoon published on 4 February
Cartoon published on 24 March
Cartoon published on 31 March
Cartoon published on 28 April
Cartoon published on 19 May
Cartoon published on 9 June
Cartoon published on 16 June
Cartoon published on 7 July
Cartoon published on 14 July
Cartoon published on 28 July
Cartoon published on 11 August
Cartoon published on 15 September
Cartoon published on 29 September
Cartoon published on 6 October
Cartoon published on 20 October
Cartoon published on 3 November
Cartoon published on 10 November
Cartoon published on 24 November
Cartoon published on 1 December
Cartoon published on 15 December
Mikiel Galea has produced cartoons for MaltaToday since its inception 25 years ago. This newspaper has kept up the tradition of publishing a cartoon every Sunday.

