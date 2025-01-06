menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Environment
Xtra
Budget 2025
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
Court & Police
Man charged with assaulting wife and her son granted bail
National
PBS fined more than €10,000 by Broadcasting Authority over budget spots
National
17 Black: Attorney General refuses to give inquiry report to David Casa, Simon Busuttil
National
MCAST students fear dispute will drag on into exam season
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Tech & Gaming
Exploring the casino landscape in New Zealand: a comprehensive guide
Tech & Gaming
Brite: the new blessing Maltese online casinos are offering to the Nordic countries
Business News
What impact will crypto have on the gambling industry in 2025?
Business News
HSBC says EGM scheduled for February aimed at sharing information with interested bidders
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Football
Looking Back 2024: Football: From politics to the pitch and the women writing the script
Football
Maria Azzopardi appointed MFA General Secretary
Other Sports
Former Labour MP appointed sports integrity authority CEO
Motorsports
PA set to reject development near 17th-century hero’s home
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Film
Veteran actor Vanni Riolo, 89, passes away
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Vikesh Godhwani’s cultural picks
Film
Gladiator 2 was the most popular film in Maltese cinemas in 2024
Film
Ridley Scott: Malta remark was ‘an attempt at humour that unfortunately got lost’
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 5 January 2025
Blogs
No grass without the roots l Andrew Bonello
Blogs
Monitoring the monitors
Editorial
Hospital waiting lists and the credibility gap
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 5 January 2025
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
6 January 2025, 7:30am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.