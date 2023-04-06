Mediterraneo Marine Park is a licensed zoo
Reacting to Raphael Vassallo's opinion piece on Malta's circus legislation, the Mediterraneo Marine Park writes to us about its operations
A recent opinion piece by Raphael Vassallo accused Mediterraneo Marine Park of being an animal circus. In reality, Mediterraneo Marine Park is a licensed zoo and operates under strict regulations that are in line with European Union standards for animal welfare.
The park is dedicated to conservation efforts and educational programmes that seek to raise public awareness on the importance of conservation. We also have breeding programmes for endangered species such as the Testudo kleinmanni, a tortoise that used to be common in Egypt but is nearing extinction in the wild.
The animals at Mediterraneo Marine Park are not trained to perform tricks for entertainment. Our only aim with training is to guarantee animal welfare. In fact, our animals are encouraged to display their natural behaviours and engage in activities that are enriching and stimulating for them. Some of the behaviours they are taught are also crucial for their veterinary care.
The park's staff are highly trained professionals who provide expert care for the animals and strive to ensure their physical and emotional well-being.
We understand that there may be concerns about the role of zoos and animal parks in society. However, it is important to note that regulated zoos and parks play a critical role in the conservation of endangered species and the protection of animal welfare.
Mediterraneo Marine Park is proud to be a part of this effort and will continue to work towards its mission of education, conservation, and animal welfare.
The Management
Mediterraneo Marine Park