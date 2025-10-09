Why do women in Malta have abortions | Isabel Stabile and Natalie Psaila Stabile
Through our work with this abortion information helpline, we’ve learned that there are many reasons for seeking an abortion. These reasons are often complex, nuanced and deeply personal. Every situation is unique
At Doctors for Choice Malta, we are committed to providing individuals with the support and information women need to make informed, empowered decisions about their reproductive health. We set up and run the Abortion Doula Support Service (ADSS), which is a helpline that offers confidential and non-judgemental assistance to those considering, undergoing or following an abortion. We provide medical advice and emotional support to pregnant people during a stressful period.
This future child would not have a good life
This is the most common reason individuals seeking an abortion give. They feel that a future child would not have the life they deserve. This reason is often driven by financial instability, housing insecurity, domestic violence, or other difficult circumstances. Many individuals making this choice do so out of deep love and concern for their current family, feeling that adding another child to the family under these conditions would not offer that child the opportunities they deserve. This is not a decision taken lightly, but one made with the understanding that sometimes the most loving and responsible choice is to interrupt pregnancy in the hope of providing a better future for those already in the family. It’s worth noting that while important, providing support only in the first few months of motherhood in these circumstances, would not suffice. These people require support for years after giving birth—for themselves, their future child, their existing children, and any other dependents they might have.
For the benefit of existing children and family
A common reason for seeking an abortion is for the benefit of the individual’s existing children and family. Some are already caring for children with significant medical needs, such as disabilities or conditions requiring intensive care, therapy, or frequent hospital visits. In these situations, women tell us they often feel that having another child would stretch the family’s resources too thin and may impact the quality of life of existing children. This decision, made out of love and concern for the well-being of their family, is often a deeply difficult one.
Children experimenting with sex
Many people share with us their lack of knowledge surrounding sex and contraception. We have been encountering a few young people and children who are still learning about their bodies, who suddenly find themselves pregnant after unprotected or confusing, though not necessarily non-consensual, sexual encounters. We believe this reflects a wider issue: A widespread lack of sex education among children and adults. Reproductive health education remains a taboo subject of conversation in families and schools. Many seem unaware of how their bodies work, the importance of contraception, and how to safely navigate relationships. Resources like My Body’s Fantastic Journey, a free sex education book for young teens, and published by Doctors for Choice Malta, are crucial in filling these gaps. However, a nationwide programme to provide a more open and holistic approach to sex education is urgently required.
Experiences of rape, abuse, or domestic violence
Some individuals seek an abortion after experiencing rape or abuse by boyfriends, exes, abusive husbands, or even employers. In these cases, the pregnancy is the tragic result of violence or control. These women seek an abortion to reclaim control over their body and future. It has been quite surprising for us to realise that rape is far more common than we had ever thought.
The family is complete
Women aged 35 and older, especially those nearing menopause, often feel their families are complete, and they may not expect to become pregnant. Many mistakenly believe that they are no longer at risk of pregnancy, and stop using contraception, leading to an unexpected pregnancy. This misunderstanding highlights the need for more comprehensive sexual education to ensure individuals can make informed choices about their reproductive health.
Inconsistent use or failure of contraception
Another common reason for seeking an abortion is becoming pregnant after inconsistent use of contraception. Sometimes people also describe a failure of their chosen contraception. Many people rely on methods like withdrawal or cycle tracking, assuming these methods will prevent pregnancy. Sometimes they do not use contraception at all. These methods are unreliable at best, leading to unintended pregnancies. Access to accurate information about effective contraception methods to prevent such situations is essential.
Pregnancy at a challenging time in life
Pregnancy at a time of significant life transitions can also lead people to seek an abortion. Whether it’s during university studies, after starting a new job, or during a period of financial instability, individuals often find that the timing of the pregnancy does not align with their current circumstances. Other factors include moving homes or returning to live with parents. For these individuals, the decision to terminate their pregnancy is made with the recognition that their current life situation does not support bringing a child into the world.
Each of these reasons reflects the complex and personal nature of reproductive decision-making. At Doctors for Choice Malta and through the Abortion Doula Support Service, we are committed to supporting women and pregnant people in their decisions, providing them with the information and care they need during this critical time.
We invite those who need assistance to call the Abortion Doula Support Service helpline for confidential, non-judgemental support at: 20341683 or 27782758. We are here to listen, inform, and support you every step of the way.