Company of Dance Arts presents a new production of Romeo and Juliet

The Company of Dance Arts will stage a new full-scale production of Romeo and Juliet, offering a contemporary reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy through dance.

Performances will take place on Sunday 12 October at 5:30pm and 8:30pm, at Valletta Campus Theatre (Ex-MITP), St. Paul’s Street, Valletta, offering audiences the opportunity to experience this emotionally charged interpretation of the timeless tale.

"This new production brings together talented dancers in a striking fusion of classical technique and contemporary choreography. Set to a dramatic score and enriched with evocative staging, “Romeo and Juliet” explores love, fate and conflict with intensity, grace and raw emotion," the company said.

Audiences can expect a visually stunning performance featuring intricate ensemble work, expressive solos and creative storytelling that resonates across generations.

The Academy of Dance Arts, Malta’s leading dance school with a strong tradition of excellence and innovation, continues to enrich the local cultural scene with high-quality productions that showcase the extraordinary talent of Malta’s young performers. Company of Dance Arts is the Academy’s dance company.

Tickets are available online at https://www.showshappening.com/companyofdancearts/romeoandjuliet