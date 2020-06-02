Malta-Sicily gas pipeline route finalised

The route for the gas pipeline between Sicily and Malta has been finalised.

Details of the 151km route were issued in an environmental impact study submitted to the Environment and Resources Authority, Energy Minister Michael Farrugia said on Tuesday.

The pipeline project will be implemented by Melita Transgas, a government company set up for this purpose.

Farrugia, who paid a courtesy visit to the company's offices, said the public, local councils and other authorities had been consulted while the study on the pipeline's route was being undertaken.

The company has launched a website, through which it will be providing updates on the progress of the project.

The gas pipeline will connect Malta to the European gas grid, enabling it to import natural gas rather than rely on the transhipment of liquefied natural gas. The pipeline will make the LNG floating storage unit at Delimara obsolete.

