Feed-in tariffs for new solar farms to pay €26 million over 20 years

Energy minister Miriam Dalli launched a new €26 million investment scheme for renewable energy for onshore wind, PV and solar panels of over 1MW power.

Dalli said the investment would allow for the installation of over-1MW with a total capacity of 16MW.

The investment targets owners of quarries, disused landfills, industrial land, roofs and car parks, among others, who want to instal PV panels.

Financial support through the feed-in tariff will be set at an average of €12c7/kWh. But varying feed-in tariffs will be based on detailed technical calculations based on the different types of installation.

The government has also launched investment schemes for renewable energy projects generating between 40kWp to 1MWp, for a total allocation of 31MWp. That scheme was spread over ten calls and is open until July of next year. So far, two calls have been issued, one for those interested in 40kW-200kW projects and another for 200kW to 1MW.

This brings the total allocation to a capacity of 47MW from renewable energy sources, with a total investment of €76 million over 20 years. “We wanted to ensure that investors embark on projects they commit to,” Dalli said.

“It brings together the government’s work to increase renewable energy in Malta, with four specific goals in mind: affordable and clean energy, infrastructure improvements and industry innovation, responsible production and consumption and climate change.”

Dalli said the government was also helping residences with renewable energy schemes in homes. “In the end, the result of all this will mean better air quality, economic growth and investment in people,” Dalli said.