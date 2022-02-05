€1 million project reinforces electricity supply in Baħrija and surroundings

Around 670 families and businesses in Baħrija and its surrounding areas will be benefitting from a new distribution system to reinforce the electricity infrastructure and improve the service Enemalta provides to its clients.

The investment is composed of a two-kilometre 11KV cable laid against a €400,000 investment replacing overhead lines.

With old infrastructure exposed to natural elements, residents were experiencing several issues with their electricity supply, particularly during the winter months.

Engineers and technicians from Enemalta conducted several studies to address the issue in te last months.

In a second phase, Enemalta is modernising a number of substations and connecting new lines to ensure a more stable supply for Baħrija residents and businesses, at a cost of €600,000.

“Enemalta is committed to continue strengthening the electricity distribution system in our country and this project is one in a series of projects that Enemalta has embarked on as part of its ambitious five-year plan,” energy minister Miriam Dalli said.

“This investment is also required in view of a continuous increase in electricity demand as a result of extensive developments in Malta. Despite the pandemic, Enemalta last year installed more than 10,200 new services for families and businesses. The demand for new services has nearly doubled since 2013, when the demand for new services amounted to just over 5,000.”

Enemalta chairman Ing. Jonathan Scerri said Enemalta was focusing on improving its network service, with projects concerning several communities being fast-tracked following a detailed grid analysis carried out by engineers.

“This programme of works provides different solutions for different localities, with one goal: that of reinforcing the electricity distribution system. For example, in Dingli, a low voltage regulator has been installed. In Qrendi, over the past week, several kilometres of cables in various roads were replaced.

“Other works aimed at reinforcing our distribution system were done in Siġġiewi, Żurrieq, Luqa, Żebbuġ and Mosta. Reinforcement works are being done or are planned in other localities such as Għajnsielem, Marsascala and Kalkara. Additionally, other capital investments in substations and distribution centre will help in addressing the increased demand Malta and Gozo are experiencing every year.”

Rabat Mayor Sandro Craus said that Baħrija had been abandoned for years despite its population growth. “Up until 2013, there was no water drainage system. This was done in the first legislature of the Labour government which invested millions to have all families connected to a common drainage system. Now, this investment by Enemalta to modernise the electricity infrastructural system is another important step for residents,” Craus said.