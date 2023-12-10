Malta exploring near-shore renewable projects, Dalli tells COP28

Malta is ramping up work on offshore renewables sited within its exclusive economic zone, to understand whether it can deliver closer-to-shore renewable projects.

Environment and energy minister Miriam Dalli addressed a conference hosted by Malta on the fringes of the COP28 meeting in Dubai, where the United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held.

Small island states are the countries facing the highest short-term risk of climate change disaster and disruptions to their energy supplies.

“Challenges brought about by climate change are commonly shared among small island states, including Malta. As a result, small island nations are coming together to work on common solutions that are innovative and can bring about positive results,” Dalli said.

Dalli emphasised that small island states also share a unique advantage in that they are more agile in shaping and implementing policies. “It is an advantage we must leverage upon to drive the adoption of emerging technologies and propel our transition towards a greener economy,” she told ministers and policymakers at the event.

Malta has taken the plunge to explore the possibility of establishing floating offshore wind farms in Malta within its EEZ, despite years of scepticism regarding the feasibility of offshore renewable energy in deep seas and the challenges related to the bathymetry around the islands.

“We are committed to maintain the momentum. A pre-market consultation for economic activities in Malta’s EEZ last year attracted significant interest from investors in offshore wind technology,” she said.

“We are also assessing the interest already shown during the public consultation on offshore renewables that we have carried out. Moreover, the government is also looking at the possibility of developing renewable energy projects closer to shore.”

Dalli said that discussions were also underway on assessing the interest of the private sector for such projects.

Malta’s event was organised in collaboration with Global Solar Council, Global Renewable Alliance and the Greening Islands Foundation, bringing together Ministers from around the globe, representing small island states.

Malta has also joined forces with Greece in hosting a second event at COP28 to discuss ‘Greening the Islands’ and how the green and blue energy transition can be accelerated in the Mediterranean islands.