Enemalta commissions emergency 60MW plant to handle peak demand

A leased temporary generation plant for Enemalta has been commissioned, slated to be used in cases of emergency should one of the utility company’s main sources of generation face a fault during periods of peak demand.

“The power plant is a temporary source, capable of generating 60MW, to ensure uninterrupted supply in the event of a failure in one of the main generation sources,” CEO Ryan Fava said.

Known as the N-1 principle, the strategy adopted by Enemalta ensures the energy provider’s systems are able to serve demand during peak hours, even if it loses its single largest generation sources. “A lot of hard work went into securing this plant. In case a generation source fails due to issues beyond Enemalta’s control, this plant will relieve the loss in the generation capacity,” Fava said.

The temporary generation plant, supplied by UNEC Ltd following a public call for tenders, will be leased until the second Malta-Sicily interconnector is completed.

This year alone, Enemalta spent €55 million in reinforcing its electricity infrastructure. Enemalta is also speeding up its work on the action plan to reinforce the island’s distribution system.

Fava said that Enemalta was working hard on its generation and distribution arms, to deliver a strategy that caters for the long-term energy infrastructure of Malta.

In just six months, Enemalta laid and energised over 82 kilometres of new medium voltage cables, which has increased the resilience and flexibility of its distribution network.

Enemalta has also commissioned 32 new substations, upgraded 36 existing substations, performed 22 switchgear replacements and 98 new low voltage feeders. “These investments will continue in the coming months as Enemalta plans to reinforce the distribution network in other parts of the island, including Gozo,” Fava said.