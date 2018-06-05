Major sewage upgrade allows live monitoring of wastewater

A crucial sewage network upgrade at the Marsa racecourse area will restore the capacity of a critical node in the network that will eliminate overflows through a one-metre diameter pipe over a stretch of one kilometre.

This is one of four tenders issued by the Water Services Corporation as part of its ‘net zero impact utility’ project to improve efficiencies in water infrastructure, which are also funded by the EU.

The Marsa main will service wastewater from the northwest of the island. Another project will be undertaken in the Marsaskala, Zonqor area to upgrade the capacity of the system and also eliminate overflows.

To complement these and other future sewage upgrades, the WSC is revolutionising its sewage monitoring and control capabilities through its online sewer monitoring stations. 39 distinct monitoring stations will be placed throughout the sewage network to monitor wastewater catchment areas on a live basis.

The monitoring stations will include different sensors inside a secure enclosure and each station will be equipped with refrigerated auto-samplers to collect samples when alarms are triggered. These alarms will notify WSC’s central control room so that action can be taken without delay. The system will also lead to more advanced analysis at the WSC’s laboratories in order to better identify polluters.

“These projects are intended to continue sustain and modernise Malta’s infrastructure, which infrastructure also need the support of the public, especially through the proper use of the sewers,” CEO Richard Bilocca said.

“Sewage infrastructure is very complex and delicate and that such infrastructure is damaged through the improper use of the urban sewer system. It is therefore very important that only human toilet waste and degradable toilet paper are discharged in the system,” Bilocca said.

One of the issued tenders also involves the roofing over of existing open reservoirs and the construction of ancillary structures at San Leonardo, Haz Zabbar; Tal-Hofra, Xghajra; Tas-Silg, Marsaxlokk; Habel L-Abjad, Zejtun; and Tal-Bidni, Marsascala.

“This project is in preparation for the expansion of new water supply to the south of Malta, which water is of very high quality and is proving very popular for irrigation use. This project will be led by the Water Services Corporation and may be co-financed through EAFRD funds,” Bilocca said.