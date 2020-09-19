menu

Concrete seawall to replace Tigné cave

The Planning Authority has approved the erection of a seawall to stabilise a deteriorated rock slope that is posing 'significant danger' to the reinforced concrete walls at the basement level for Midi’s T14 and T17 Blocks at Tigné Point.

jamesdebono
19 September 2020, 8:28am
by James Debono
The concrete wall in question was exposed after a small cave and its walls, which had previously protected the concrete walls, collapsed into the sea
The concrete wall in question was exposed after a small cave and its walls, which had previously protected the concrete walls, collapsed into the sea, “exposing the deteriorating reinforced wall further”.

To reduce visual impact, the concrete blocks covering the sea wall will be given “a cream earthly colour” similarly to the surrounding rock surface.

A 14-storey tower was built on top of the cave, approved in 2012 when the cave was still in place. Midi claims the natural limestone coastal cave at the basement level of one of its tower blocks had collapsed because of “natural processes of weathering and erosion”.

But the Environment and Resources Authority cited the lack of public access to this part of the coast, which “seems to have contributed to the significant physical damage inflicted… due to past developments, including the complete obliteration of two sizeable coastal caves”.

The proposed remedial repairs and supporting works consist in the careful removal of heavily fissured rock, the repair of the exposed concrete wall and the addition of precast armour units to dissipate strong wave action.

ERA also called for the reinstatement of public access to the coast, as required by the North Harbour Local Plan. NGO Futur Ambjent Ahjar called for a conditional restoration of the continuous coastal walkway, but no such condition was included in the permit.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues
