Rangers to monitor Maltese countryside for illegal activities and vandalism

A pilot project will deploy three environment rangers in Malta’s green areas in a first for the island.

The three rangers will be trained on local flora and fauna, regulations pertaining to protected and green areas, community involvement, as well as existing threats and pressures on the local environment.

The rangers will work under the direction of Ambjent Malta’s Scientific Team which is responsible for the implementation of environmental projects in Natura 2000 sites and rural areas, and the development of green infrastructure.

Following the pilot phase, the environmental rangers’ initiative will be expanded in 2021 with the recruitment of an additional 13 officials who will be tasked to patrol most of Malta’s protected and rural areas, including Natura 2000 sites.

Environment minister Aaron Farrugia said the rangers will be raising environmental awareness and ensure that the general public respects rural zones.

“The environmental projects in our rural areas require strong enforcement. This pilot project was kicked off with the recruitment of three environmental rangers who will be protecting the surroundings in various areas around the country. At the moment the rangers are currently undertaking in-house training by Ambjent Malta, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), and local environmental NGOs, and will have both an enforcement role as well as an educational one. This is just the beginning: in the coming year we will see more recruitment as Malta will not only have strong environmental projects but also strong enforcement,” Farrugia said.

A chief scientific officer will be heading this team, together with an environmental officer to coordinate the team of rangers.

The rangers will work closely with local communities and interact with the public during their patrols and visits.

They will also be responsible for assisting Ambjent Malta in the monitoring of environmental rehabilitation projects, including the monitoring of planted trees and initiatives to control of invasive species, amongst others.

The environmental rangers will also deliver information programmes to school children and the general public and collect geographic data, including occurrences of invasive and non-native species, fly-tipping, and other illegal activities such as vandalism and off-roading.