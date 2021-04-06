Gozitans turning against overdevelopment, say NGOs in warning on speculative greed

Gozo’s stream of proposed development applications has become an unstoppable torrent, environmental NGOs have warned.

eNGOs Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, MaltaARCH, Moviment Graffitti, Ramblers Association and Wirt Għawdex echo Gozitan mayors’ and residents’ alarm at this aggressive, non-stop, and unsustainable development, as Gozitan development applications almost doubled in four years, increasing from 787 in 2016 to 1,314 in 2020.

“It is threatening everything from open fields in Nadur to the skyscape around the Ġgantija Temples,” the NGOs said.

The number of apartments in Gozo increased by almost 300%, as projects grew disproportionately large, destroying the character of Gozo’s villages, while six-storey high, blank party walls uglify Gozo’s skylines, the NGOs said.

“Most of this development is purely speculative, ignoring the needs of Gozo’s local communities and the impact of this development on Gozitans’ quality of life.

“Overdevelopment has already stripped Gozo of much of its charm. The approval of massive projects in Zebbug, Marsalforn, Xlendi, Qala and Nadur – the type of projects by Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius and their collaborators – violated urban planning regulations and zoning policies and can only be explained by the widespread corruption of Malta’s planning system.

“The application for a five-storey block within 150 metres of the Ġgantija UNESCO World Heritage prehistoric temples has generated 1,800 objections, drawing international press condemnation as ‘a tragedy and a sign of pure greed’. This is the result of the present climate where developers are emboldened by the ‘elasticisation of planning policies’, resulting in destruction of our islands,” the NGOs said.

Out of 1,314 permits issued in 2020 for Gozo, 223 or 17% were outside the development zones (ODZ), twice the rate of ODZ permits in Malta: almost a fifth of all permits in Gozo as urbanisation spreads beyond village cores.

“The loss of beautiful landscapes and the illegal closure of country paths is a blow to Gozo’s potential to attract rambler tourists.

“After decades of viewing construction positively, Gozitans are now turning against overdevelopment, as communities struggle with the effects of weekend invasions, increased property prices and parking problems. Air pollution, never previously associated with Gozo, is now high in Victoria, Fontana, Qala and other towns, impacting residents’ health,” the NGOs said.

They also highlighted that the model of low-rise hotels built in traditional Gozitan style, was being replaced by high-rise self-catering accommodation which ruins the very village-scapes that tourists seek in Gozo.

“The call is out among Gozitan residents to stop mimicking Malta, already largely ruined, and instead foster what is truly Gozitan through incentives aimed at restoration and traditional architecture, rather than blanket incentives that reward unattractive mass-market construction.

“Planning policies need to change to cater for Gozo rather than one-size-fits-all regulations like the Design Guidance of 2015 which is wrecking villages all over Malta and Gozo. Local politicians call for residents and youths to involve themselves in planning issues to be decided by Gozitans, rather than by distant bureaucrats unfamiliar with Gozo’s needs. Similarly, there is a call for more discipline and enforcement.”

The NGOs said it was no wonder that in an unprecedented act of bipartisan unity, Gozo’s fourteen local councils had joined forces to express concern about the excessive development taking place in Gozo.

“It is ruining the natural beauty characterising Gozo, undermining Gozo’s economy, which is much more dependent on tourism than Malta.

“For Gozo’s economy to recover post-Covid, it needs to scrupulously protect its natural and built heritage in order to attract tourists in the face of strong competition from tourist resorts all around the Mediterranean. Gozo deserves better!”