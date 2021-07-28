Sweltering Maltese heatwave could last one week at 37°C

Parts of southern Europe will be baking at around 40-45°C as the most intense heatwave of summer 2021 is on the way this week, and Malta will not be spared.

The final days of July and early August could bring the most intense heatwave of summer 2021 in Europe with temperatures expected to push well above 40°C in some areas – potentially up to around 45°C in parts of Greece.

Maltese Islands Weather has forecasted that the archipelago will be sweltering in this season’s second intense heatwave.

Maximum temperatures will be at or above 37°C on all days from Thursday onwards, in a heatwave that could last a week.

Weather analysts Severe Weather Europe said parts of Italy and the Balkans will be “baked” by an extreme and dry heatwave, with temperatures approaching the mid-40s during the hottest days.

This drier-than-normal pattern will likely continue for the South, where conditions are expected to become even worse: the Mediterranean sea has nearly +3°C above long-term average sea temperatures in many areas.

“Any hope of sleep in comfortable temperatures has evaporated too, with night-time temperatures set to be vary from 26°C to 29°C throughout,” Maltese Islands Weather said.

By definition, a heatwave is a spell of three or more consecutive days with daytime highs exceeding the mean maximum temperature for that particular time of year by 5°C or more.

This heat wave will bring temperatures more than 10°C the average for this time of year at times.

Exactly as expected at this time of year, this heat wave will be caused by an extension of the Sahara Desert high pressure system across the central Mediterranean. This will drag very hot air from over North Africa.

Extremely hot weather continues over Algeria and Tunisia, reaching around +50°C on several days already this month – it is a dry heat and rather normal temperature for the region during peak summer, with its lack of moisture making it a bit easier to withstand.

Sea surface temperatures will gradually rise to 29°C as the heatwave progresses. This would be some three degrees above the norm for this time of year.

The UV Index will be at a very high 10. “This means an extreme risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Take all precautions because unprotected skin and eyes can be damaged in minutes. UV is highest in the early afternoon.”

The extreme heat will also elevate the risk of grass fires in the coming days. As a result, the fire weather index is at an extremely high level locally.