Revamp transport sector, NGOs say in submissions on low carbon strategy

Malta’s efforts should go beyond any excuse for our size and population density in order to realistically meet the carbon neutrality target by 2050.

A set of recommendations for Malta’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) submitted by Friends of the Earth Malta, Birdlife Malta and Moviment Graffitti call for an overhaul in the transport sector.

“The organisations believe that the scope of the strategy remains too narrow at times, and there appears to be a reluctance in some areas to implement comprehensive change.”

The NGOs highlighted the need for a revamp in the transport sector, that would lead to better air quality and a reduction in noise pollution.

The efforts would not be solely limited to electro-mobility but they should also be focused on efficient public transport and bicycle infrastructure.

According to them there is lack of emphasis on short term solutions like measures on energy, building, industry, waste and agricultural sectors, while there is an “overreliance on vague future technologies”.

They also recommended that the data on the CO2 emissions generated by the interconnector be made public, and analysed carefully before going ahead with the second one and the natural gas pipeline with Gela in Sicily.

“Public funding could instead potentially be spent on proven renewable technologies which will ensure that Malta reaches its global obligations.”

A copy of the document has been made available for download.