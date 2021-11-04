Malta predicted to lose 16% groundwater volume to climate change

A loss of 16% or more of groundwater volume is expected to be lost over the next 80 years in the Maltese Islands due to climate change, according to a study.

The study found that groundwater provides almost half of the potable water in Malta, which is one of the poorest countries globally in terms of water resources.

Three predicted effects of groundwater volume and saltwater intrusion, simulated for 80 years are a reduction in precipitation, an increase in water demand, and a sea-level rise.

"Of these effects, water demand plays the most important role in reducing groundwater volume. Sea-level rise, on the other hand, only plays a marginal role," the study found.

The study was carried out by Prof. Aaron Micallef and his team, and was funded by the European Commission, the University of Malta and the Helmholtz European Partnering Initiative.

This new research comes as scientists, activists, and world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit. The summit is being billed as a ‘last chance’ summit to bring climate change under control and save the world.

