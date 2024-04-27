Cleansing Division cleans out 742 tonnes of waste from Żabbar space

The Cleansing and Maintenance Division has cleaned out some 724 tonnes of waste in an abandoned space in Żabbar which is set to free up space for parked cars.

The Żabbar Local Council stated that "in the future, the space can be converted into a new project for the locality."

The clean-up involved removing construction waste, vegitation and illegally discarded waste.

Parliamentary secretary for public cleansing Glenn Bedingfield stated that the cleansing was a collaboration between the Cleansing and Maintenance Division and the local council. He further said that the division's goal is to collaborate with local councils in order to assist with similar works.

Bedingfield appealed to other local councils to call unto the division for assistance in similar cases, as he noted that it is the residents which are responsible for the cleanliness of their locality.

The local council said that it has plans to "use the area in the best interest of the residents," however the area will seemingly be used for parked cars.