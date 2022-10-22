‘Clientelism led to climate emergency’: ADPD blasts government’s lack of good will on environment

ADPD – The Green Party called out present and past governments for a lack of goodwill to safeguard the environment and said that a culture of clientelism and nepotism has led to a climate emergency.

During a press conference in front of the Environment and Resources Authority offices in Marsa on Saturday morning, the Greens said that the time for never-ending discussions on environmental matters was over.

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo emphasised that there was no political will for serious action with respect to environmental matters – from climate change, to pollution, traffic, land use and energy.

“It is Government’s duty to implement robust and effective measures. However, laws are futile if there are no penalties, if they are not followed and if legal remedies are not available if the targets are not met,” Cacopardo said.

He added that although the solutions were known, all governments had failed to implement them with strategies remaining words on paper.

“The implementation of such a strategy is dependent on political will for it to be carried out, with well-defined targets and responsibilities, as well as the commitment of Government to make all the necessary resources available.”

Cacopardo said that incentives and fiscal disincentives should push towards the ecological transition and promote the necessary well-being for a better quality of life, and better urban and natural environments.

“Clientelism, nepotism and a ‘supermarket’ policy has led us to where we are today – we are in a climate emergency which leads to economic and social crises. We cannot continue to fight nature but need to work hand-in-hand with it.”

Cacopardo said that governments ignored technical advice, as the available political vision only extends to a maximum of five years, that is from one election to the next. He emphasised that a serious environmental strategy required a long-term vision - over at least 25 years.

“This is necessary because decisions concerning the environment – if implemented properly – require their due time to leave the desired results. This is the only way that we would see the desired results,” concluded Cacopardo.

ADPD Secretary General Dr Ralph Cassar mentioned the observations that the party submitted as part of the public consultation on the National Strategy for the Environment 2050 that ERA published.

The strategy’s goals include proposals related to transport, renewable energy, Local Plans, waste, tourism and water use.

“We need to proceed urgently to the next stage: no more talk but specific action please. Every industry should have a clear implementable plan for waste reduction and greater efficiency in the use of raw materials,” Cassar said.

He said that all the incentives, including the fiscal ones should be closely tied to to energy efficiency, use of materials and based on zero-waste targets.

“It is ultimately Government’s responsibility to approve and implement the strategies put forward by state agencies. So it needs to get moving.”

Cassar highlighted how the strategy avoids pinpointing examples of unsustainable developments such as the proposed Gozo airport, and the tunnel between Malta and Gozo. He argued that it does not make sense to have a race track anywhere in Malta, especially on land earmarked for industrial purposes, considering the limitations of Malta’s land resources.

Cassar argued that it was not acceptable that the documentation related to this strategy was published in English only.