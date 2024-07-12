Smartphone app scales up fight against microplastics in Maltese waters

The biologist Alan Deidun is hoping Malta’s beach-thronging crowds this summer can help his team at the University of Malta collect more data on the ever-increasing presence of microplastics at sea and on the sand.

Using AI to analyse photos and accelerate research efforts, Prof. Deidun will be the Malta lead for the Andromeda project, funded by JPI Oceans and involving 15 international partners, to address the issue of microplastics in oceans.

Utilizing a new smartphone app, Andromeda will increase public awareness and aids scientists in gathering critical data on the collection, analysis, and monitoring of microplastics.

“Any person with a smartphone can be a participant in this project,” Prof. Deidun said at the launch of the project at Golden Bay, together with Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia, and representatives from Nature Trust Malta, Ambjent Malta, Xjenza Malta, the Environment and Resources Authority, NGO Żibel and other key stakeholders.

They will need a 0.5 mm sieve, a trowel, a 0.5 m x 0.5 m quadrat, a ruler, a microplastics photo template – available on the Andromeda website – and a glass collection jar.

At Golden Bay and Għadira Bay beaches, these items can be then collected from and returned to MTA beach supervisors. By collecting and photographing microplastics found on the beach, participants will contribute to a European-wide microplastics database, providing valuable information for researchers.

Prof. Deidun emphasised the importance of the Andromeda Project: “This project represents a significant step forward in our fight against microplastic pollution. By involving the public and using advanced technology, we can collect valuable data that will help us understand the extent of microplastic contamination and work towards effective solutions.”

MTA chairman Gavin Gulia highlighted the significance of sustainability in Malta’s tourism offering: “Sustainability is at the core of our tourism strategy. Andromeda not only addresses an urgent environmental issue but also aligns with our commitment to providing a sustainable tourism product for both visitors and locals. We are proud to support this initiative and encourage everyone to participate.”