[WATCH] Maltese architects propose aggressive afforestation plan for Malta

A group of local architects and engineers have released an afforestation proposal for the Maltese islands, proposal, outlining the concept of planting of indigenous trees in a series of designated sites in Malta and Gozo.

The first site to be earmarked by the group of 25 architectural firms, is within the national park of Inwadar which stretches between Zonqor point in Marsascala and Xghajra. The afforestation site covering 315,000 square meters is mostly over abandoned agricultural fields, disturbed foreshore and is supported by a readily available source of irrigation in the form of polished water from the Ta’ Barkat sewage treatment plant found on edge of the site.

The proposal presents current drone footage of the site in Inwadar national park and a render of what the same site would look like in 20 years’ time should the afforestation proposal go through which includes the planting of over 40,000 trees in this area.

“The video also outlines the main reasons Malta desperately needs more forested areas, which include: the purification of the air, creating more natural recreational spaces, balancing out the overdevelopment, and cooling down of the island which occurs naturally thanks to the trees, through transpiration, which accounts for about 10% of moisture in the earth’s atmosphere,” Periti Studio partner Nicholas Mallia said.

Afforestation is not a new concept for the Maltese islands. Back in the 1960s, an afforestation project was carried out successfully in Miżieb limits of Manikata, which is now Malta’s largest woodland area covering 650,000 square metres. Going back further in time, Buskett was also an afforestation project done by the Knights of Malta.

At Miżieb, holes were excavated in the rock, infilled with soil and saplings planted. Fast forward to today and one finds Malta’s largest woodland.

“We appreciate that there currently seems to be an effort to plant trees around Malta & Gozo, however we strongly feel that unless something aggressive is done as soon as possible, our island will become a desert by the time our children are adults,” Mallia said.

“We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to take action now, because as time passes it will get harder and harder to address the problem,” Mallia said, explaining that in parallel with the afforestation project, there also needs to be a water security drive since one is dependent on the other.

The site is the first of a number of areas that the architects have earmarked. It is their intention to propose similar afforestation projects in Baħar iċ-Cagħaq, Naxxar, San Ġwann, Mellieha and Gozo amongst others.

“We want to start a conversation about making sure Malta is a habitable space for our children and our children’s children, this by creating multiple dense areas of indigenous woodland which will inevitably lead to a better quality of life.

“It is an ambitious project, but most certainly necessary. Trees are one of the most important elements for a healthy environment, they emit oxygen, they sustain wildlife and have also been scientifically proven to improve the mental health of people,” Mallia said.

The project supporters are Periti Studio, 3DM Architecture, Model Architecture, Mizzi Studio, CVC Architecture, DPRO Architects, Domus Design, Raniolo & Associates, IB Projects, Unfold Architects, ME Architects, Atelier Maison, JC Associates, DHI Periti, Atelier 424, Dimech Architectural Design, Hexagon Inc, Perit Philip Farrugia, Perit Phillip Micallef, Perit Etienne Fenech, Perit Stephen Bonnici, Perit Pierre Poulton, Perit Neville Agius, and Perit Bernard Formosa.