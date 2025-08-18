Works underway for Simar Nature Reserve extension

Work is underway at the Simar Nature Reserve, where a neglected 4,000sq.m stretch of land is being transformed into an extension of the reserve.

“We are focusing on delivering real results where people live, creating open spaces while protecting our biodiversity. This is what responsible leadership looks like, particularly in the face of climate and biodiversity loss,” Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said during a visit on site, adding that once complete, the site will offer an accessible green space to the approximately 700 residents living within a 10-minute walk.

Simar Nature Reserve is a fully protected bird sanctuary set within a quiet agricultural valley in the north of Malta.

Simar is home to a variety of habitats — reedbeds, and tree groves — that support an impressive array of wildlife. Aquatic birds such as herons, rails, and kingfishers are frequent visitors, while the pools provide refuge for rare and protected species like the Mediterranean Killifish and tassel-weed. The reserve is also recognised internationally as a Ramsar site and designated as a Special Area of Conservation within the EU’s Natura 2000 network.

Once marked by illegal waste dumping and decay, the area is now being redeveloped.

Security cameras are being installed to deter future trespassing and illegal dumping, while boundary walls and gates are being repaired to ensure safety. Trees on site are being maintained and protected to support local biodiversity. New walking paths made from permeable materials are being laid out to ensure an environmentally friendly access.

Outdoor furniture such as picnic benches, benches, and recycling bins are being added, along with informative signage that explains the site’s ecological importance, its protected status, and guidance for visitors. An automated irrigation system will be implemented to ensure efficient and consistent watering of the new project, and a new public convenience will support the growing number of visitors. In keeping with the site’s inclusion in the Natura 2000 network, no artificial lighting is being introduced to protect sensitive species and habitats.

The Minister for Lands Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi explained how through European funds, continuous investment is being made in sites of high environmental value such as the Simar Nature Reserve.

He explained this project focuses on afforestation, irrigation works and fire prevention measures and is being carried out thanks to 75% funding from the European Union and 25% from the Government. The minister said “European funds are giving us the opportunity to protect and strengthen the biodiversity of our country. With these investments we will not only be improving the natural environment, but we will also be creating more open and sustainable spaces for Maltese and Gozitan families.”

Also present for the visit were the Project Green team, the mayor together with representatives from St Paul’s Bay local council and Birdlife Malta.

This project is being co-financed by the European Union through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and falls under the Community Greening Grant Scheme issued by Project Green.