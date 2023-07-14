Beekeeper appeals for action against killer hornets before Maltese honeybee is wiped out

Maltese Apiculturists remain hopeful in their attempts to safeguard local bee colonies from Oriental Hornets as well as the genetic make-up of the Maltese Honeybee, despite concerns over lack of government action to protect the vital insect.

Speaking to MaltaToday, apiculturist and Secretary General of Għaqda Trobbija tan-Naħal u Għasel Malti, Rodney Galea said that the Maltese bee-keeping community is trying to prevent the devastating effects of a hornet invasion similar to one which raised alarms in 2022. In fact, Galea stated that due to a lack of immediate action and awareness about the increasing hornet population, around 65% of bees in Malta had been wiped out in 2022.

Among the factors fuelling the rise of hornet populations, readily available food for such hornets is a big issue. Galea explained that a prominent occurrence which was noted last year is that hornets can easily tear through organic waste bags in the street for a near unlimited supply of food. Another source of food in urban areas is cat food which is given out by cat feeders.

Galea appealed to the public so that one does not put their organic waste bags in the street for long periods of time before collection. He also appealed to cat feeders to provide reasonable amounts of food to cats, and not leave mounds of feed. “This,” Galea explained, “not only protects our bees, but it also protects the cats and cat feeders from hornets.”

Unlike bee stings, hornet stings require immediate medical attention, and if stung, this can result in serious nerve damage in humans, while hornet stings may even prove fatal in animals such as cats and dogs.

Galea notes that certain abandoned homes and structures are perfect hiding spots for hornet hives. He stated that government should be able to enter these structures to wipe out the hives before they grow and start to cause havoc in residential areas as well.

Apart from this, Galea said beekeepers require broad action to be taken from government if one wants to avoid repeating the same mistakes that occurred last year, while helping the local bee population to recover.

When asked by MaltaToday about what actions were taken to mitigate last year’s devastation, Galea said government offered beekeepers whose hives had been destroyed a sum of €10 as a form of subsidy. “This is far from enough,” Galea stated, noting that when a hive is destroyed, the loss usually amounts to around €170. Instead, a minimum sum of €80 for those whose hives were decimated would put beekeepers in a better position to recover their losses and grow their hives again.

Fortunately, Galea notes that Reġjun Tramuntana, the local government entity which groups together northern local councils, have supplied beekeepers with hornet traps which will be in use this season. These traps, he added, are the only way the hornet population can be reduced.

Concerns over the Maltese Honeybee’s genetics

The hornet invasion, as well as the importation of foreign honeybees are the main sources of concern for those conserving the Maltese Honeybee as a species.

Galea said the importation of other breeds has led to changes in the genetic make-up of the Maltese Honeybee over the years, leading to more aggressive behaviour from the insect.

Galea appealed to the government to ban the importation of foreign bees to safeguard the local species. Additionally, he noted that government’s own bee colonies which were once kept in Għammieri have also suffered the effects of the hornet population growth.

Galea believes government can easily set up bee colonies in Comino, which, apart from boosting the local population, would do wonders to the natural environment on the island.

“It’s not too late,” he pleaded, noting that if action is taken in a timely manner, the local bee can be saved, and may thrive once again.